Playing with only four players in the final 4 ½ minutes of their game Friday, Dec. 13, against St. Maries, the Orofino Maniac girls beat St. Maries, 44-43, in the first Central Idaho League (CIL) win in nine years. According to Idaho Sports.com, the Maniacs haven’t won a league game since Jan. 9, 2010.
Despite having only five healthy players, the Maniacs, on their home court, led most of the way. But Orofino’s Grace Beardin fouled out midway through the fourth quarter after a 16-point, seven-rebound night.
That left the Maniacs with only four players, and they used a 2-2 zone to minimize the damage.
St. Maries tied the score with a jumper with 11 seconds left, but Kaylynn Johnson was fouled after an inbound pass and went 1-for-2 at the line. The Lumberjacks then turned the ball over.
Sydney Zywina tallied three steals for the Maniacs (4-4, 1-0), who were missing Abby Rasmussen to an illness and Peyton Merry to a minor injury.
ST. MARIES
Jenna Holder 8 3-4 19, Macie Rimel 5 0-0 11, Mackenzie Hammon 2 1-2 5, Katrina Koser 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 2 0-0 4, Bianney Ventura 0 0-0 0, Sierra Christensen 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 1 0-0 2, Stacie Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Kirsten Miller 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 43.
OROFINO (4-4, 1-0)
Sydnie Zywina 5 0-10 11, Grace Beardin 7 2-4 16, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Shayla Shuman 2 1-4 6, Kaylynn Johnson 2 2-4 6. Totals 18 6-22 44.
St. Maries 6 5 13 19—43
Orofino 10 14 11 9—44
3-point goals — Rimel, Zywina, Shuman.
