Orofino Special Olympics Bowling

Five Orofino athletes competed in the Idaho Special Olympics – 2019 Northern Regional Bowling Tournament, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston, WA.
These athletes are part of the Lewis-Clark Storm team, with members participating from Nez Perce, Lewis, Idaho, and Clearwater counties. Throughout the year, practices and many regional events take place in Lewiston and Clarkston. However, our own Riverside Lanes has been hosting bowling practices for athletes from Orofino and Peck every Oct/Nov since 2012.
Special Olympics Bowling is an individual sport. Each bowler must participate in a minimum number of practice games to qualify, and their average scores for the season determine which 2–4 similarly-skilled athletes they compete with at regionals.
For more information about Lewis Clark Special Olympics, please contact the local program coordinator @ 208-503-9833 or see their Facebook page.
