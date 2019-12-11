OROFINO — The Maniacs held off Salmon River 44-42 on Thursday, Dec. 5 in both teams’ season opener in boys’ basketball when Orofino’s Jose Barajas defended a 3-pointer against the Savages..
Jarom Scott led Orofino with 16 points, Joe Sparano added 12 and the Maniacs held a 34-21 advantage in rebounds, 16 of those on the offensive end. Those second chances were key, Haag said.
SALMON RIVER-
RIGGINS (0-1)
Jimmy Tucker 5 0-5 14, Justin Whitten 1 3-9 5, Logan Damon DNP, Joe Joyce DNP, Garrett Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 6 2-2 16, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Swift 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hofflander 2 1-4 5, Eric Nelson DNP. Totals 15 6-20 42.
OROFINO (1-0)
Slade Sneddon 1 0-2 2, Jose Barajas 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 5 2-4 12, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 8 0-3 16, Thomas Duncan 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 2 0-1 4, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 3 1-3 8, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-14 44.
Salmon River 15 11 6 10—42
Orofino 14 14 8 8—44
3-point goals — Tucker 4, Shepherd 2, R. Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.