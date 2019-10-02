On Wednesday, Sept. 25 Orofino defeated Grangeville 25-11, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18 in a Central Idaho League opener for both teams as the Maniacs improved to 4-3.
Trinity Teel led Orofino with 15 kills, 13 digs and four aces and Stephanie Melton had nine straight points with three aces in the first game. In the second and fourth games, Kaylynn Johnson racked up all four of her aces.
JV — Grangeville def. Orofino.
