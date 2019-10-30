Straight-sets victories over Grangeville and St. Maries put the Orofino Maniacs within one game of a 2A Central Idaho district title on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Genesee.
Orofino beat the Bulldogs by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 to save a spot in the final round of the double elimination tournament, then beat St. Maries 25-19, 25-11, 25-23 in the opening game of a best-of-three final series.
For Orofino (8-9), Trinity Teal totaled 22 kills and eight aces on the day. Teammate Sydnie Zwina struck four aces and four kills against Grangeville. Against St. Maries, Brigid Hill provided the Maniacs with 13 digs and Kaycee Hudson had seven kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.