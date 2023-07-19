The Orofino Ladies Golf Association held our annual womans golf tournament on June 10 – 11. These are our winners left to right; our club champion is Danna Smith, Judy Watson won 2nd net in the 1st flight, Mary Lauritsen won 1st net in the Championship flight, Dellray Baker won 1st net in the 1st flight, Jule Hollibaugh won 1st gross in the 1st flight, Carolyn Manfull won 1st net in the 1st flight, Lynn Dykes won 3rd gross in the 1st flight, Loy Viers won 2nd gross in the championship flight, Nicola Jarrett won 2nd net in the 1st flight and Lisa Thornton (not pictured won 1st gross in the championship flight. Congratulations, ladies!
Most Popular
Articles
- Steven Wayne Thornton, 61, Cardiff Spur
- Lucille Augusta Skinner, 107, Old Peck Grade
- Cheryl Ann Allpress, 66, Weippe
- James Clark, 81, Pierce
- Fundraisers established for C-PTPA Deputy Assistant Fire Warden
- Inmate that attacked deputy charged
- Remembering a life well lived
- Marvin William Spencer, 78, Orofino
- Courthouse News for the week of July 19, 2023
- Dolores J. Watson, 93, Weippe
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.