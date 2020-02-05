Kaylynn Johnson had 13 points, 18 rebounds and eight steals for the Maniacs, helping to give the team a nonleague win on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Orofino.
Grace Beardin added 10 points and six rebounds for the Maniacs (10-8). Orofino totaled 17 steals as a team.
KAMIAH
Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Zayda Loewen 1 1-2 4, Dorian Hix 1 0-1 2, Jazzy Oatman 3 1-3 7, Haleigh Wyatt 1 0-1 2, Destiny Knight 0 0-4 0, Jayden McLay 0 0-1 0, Maria Vasquez 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 4-16 17.
OROFINO (10-8)
Sydnie Zywina 8 0-3 20, Grace Beardin 3 4-4 10, Riley Schwartz 0 1-2 1, Shayla Shuman 1 1-2 3, Kaylynn Johnson 5 3-4 13. Totals 17 9-15 47.
Kamiah 3 4 7 3—17
Orofino 13 12 7 15—47
3-point goals — Zywina 4, Loewen
