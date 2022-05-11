The Orofino Junior High Girls track team traveled to a 10 team track meet on April 12, 2022, at the Kamiah High School track. The Orofino Junior High Girls team members are Alivia Endicott, Caitlyn Frye, Ella Beardin, Ella Goetz, Gloria Johnson, Holly Hill, Isabella Cafferty, Jenna Smathers, Lillian Feldman, Madalyn Dayley, Reagan Kessinger, Sady Olive, and Sicily Colburn. The coach is Melissa Hartig. The final team scores of the 1st meet was Prairie 130.5, Clearwater Valley 106.5, Orofino 96, Grangeville 69, Kamiah 56, Lapwai 41, Nez Perce 31, Highland (Craigmont) 29, Culdesac 5, Kendrick 5, and Timberline (Pierce/Weippe) 5.
The following are Orofino Junior High Girls track meet results: 100 Meter Dash: 7th-Lexie Zehner 14.9; 1600 Meter Run: 6th-Ella Beardin 7:00.25; 75 Meter Hurdles: 3rd-Holly Hill 14.25; 200 Meter Hurdles: 2nd-Holly Hill 33.47; 400 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Lillian Feldman, Holly Hill, Reagan Kessinger, Ella Beardin) 58.31; Medley Relay: 3rd-Orofino (Alivia Endicott, Madalyn Dayley, Jenna Smathers, Ella Beardin) 2:24.46; Discus: 2nd-Reagan Kessinger 63’ 03”; High Jump: 1st-Holly Hill 4’ 08”; Pole Vault: 1st-Reagan Kessinger 7’ 00”; Long Jump: 3rd-Lillian Feldman 12’ 01.5”; Triple Jump: 1st-Ella Beardin 28’ 05.5”, 2nd-Reagan Kessinger 27’ 06.5”.
The final team scores of the 2nd track meet where 12 teams competed on April 21, 2022, at the Priarie High School Track in Cottonwood, Idaho, was Prairie 167.5, Grangeville 89, Clearwater Valley 64.5, Orofino 63, Kamiah 51, Nez Perce 51, Lapwai 41, Highland (Craigmont) 35, Potlatch 20, Timberline (Pierce/Weippe) 8, Culdesac 6, and Kendrick 4.
The following are Orofino Junior High Girls track meet results: 400 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Lillian Feldman, Jenna Smathers, Reagan Kessinger, Ella Beardin) 59.9; 1600 Meter Relay: 3rd-Orofino (Alivia Endicott, Madalyn Dayley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.