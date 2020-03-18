The Orofino Jr. High school wrestling team concluded its season by competing in the Bi-State Championship Tournament in Moscow on Saturday, March 7.
Three Orofino wrestlers placed in the tournament: Reagan Kessinger (fourth place), Hunter Gamble (second place), and Lindi Kessinger (first place).
Lindi finished the season undefeated and is one of only five female wrestlers in the history of the tournament to win a championship.
Coaches Jason Kessinger and Cameron Rains both reported that all the wrestlers made significant improvements during the season and competed very well in their last tournament.
“We were both very proud of the way our kids responded to the last two weeks of practice.” Kessinger said. “The improvements they made were definitely on display at the tournament, and they were very competitive. We were just very pleased with their effort and coachability.”
Kessinger went on to say that he and Rains received a lot of positive feedback from coaches and parents from other teams about the improvement and outstanding effort they saw from the OJHS wrestlers over the course of the season.
