The Maniacs outscored the Deary Mustangs 21-15 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, on the Mustangs’ court. The Maniacs were led by Jarom Scott (21 points), Reid Thomas (17), Joel Scott (nine) and Joe Sparano (eight).
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Jose Barajas 1 1-2 4, Joe Sparano 3 0-0 8, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 9 3-4 21, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 2 4-4 9, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 8 1-4 17, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-14 59.
DEARY
Bodee Swanson 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 8 2-2 20, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, London Kirk 0 6-9 6, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 2 0-0 5, Dylan Wilcox 8 0-1 16, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-12 51.
Orofino 7 13 18 21—59
Deary 14 10 12 15—51
3-point goals — Barajas, Sparano 2, Jo. Scott, Stapleton 2, McManus.
JV — Orofino 33, Deary 21 (half game).
