OROFINO — The Maniacs had 33 rebounds, helping to see a victory over visiting nonleague adversary Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Kaylynn Johnson led Orofino (2-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kaitlyn Mangun of Clearwater Valley was the game’s overall score leader with 14 points.
CV also got nine rebounds apiece from Johnson and Grace Beardin, as well as five from Sydnie Zywina.
CLEARWATER
VALLEY-KOOSKIA
Kaitlyn Mangun 6 2-2 14, Kadance Schilling 2 1-7 5, Alicia Reuben 1 0-0 3, Ashton Mangum 1 0-0 2, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-2 0, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Maci Marrow 1 0-0 2, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-11 30.
OROFINO (2-3)
Sydnie Zywina 2 0-1 5, Peyton Merry 3 0-0 7, Grace Beardin 3 1-2 7, Riley Schwartz 3 2-4 9, Shayla Shuman 0 2-2 2, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 5 2-2 13. Totals 16 7-11 43.
Clearwater Valley 6 12 7 5—30
Orofino 10 12 13 8—43
3-point goals — Reuben, Zywina, Merry, Schwartz, Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.