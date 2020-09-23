Orofino came back from a three-point deficit in the fifth set to defeat the Kendrick Tigers on the Lady Maniacs’ home court Tuesday, Sept. 22, 25-20, 17-25, 26-24, 22-25, 17-15.
Kaycee Hudson had nine kills and 10 digs for the Maniacs (3-0), and Grace Beardin had four blocks.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick 25-10, 19-25, 15-6.
