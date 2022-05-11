Orofino Jr. Sr. High is proud to be hosting the 2A Idaho State Softball Tournament May 19-21. This tournament will bring the best eight teams from around the state and their families. We know how important this event is to both the athletes and the community. This event will also boost our local economy with visitation.
As with any event of this size, it cannot be managed with just a few people. If you are interested in volunteering to assist with the tournament, we are looking for gate Ticket validators (it is all digital…see below), security assistants, program sales etc. We particularly need people for Saturday, May 21. If you are interested in volunteering, we would appreciate it very much. Please contact Kathleen Tetwiler 208-476-5557.
Like all softball games, admission will be charged for attendance. State events have a higher entrance fee set state wide. This fee goes towards paying umpires, trophies, clock personnel, scorebook workers etc. Because this is a state event, Maniac Family passes and Student association cards cannot be honored. IHSAA Coaches/Lifetime Passes will be honored but you must present the card to the gate worker to record the number. Please remember that if you hold one of the IHSAA passes, you and a guest are admitted but if you are not in attendance, only the guest is admitted.
There will be TWO spectator entrances, one at the upper park by the tennis courts, and one at the gate by our home field. All other entrances will be blocked off. Parking will not be allowed at the Historical Museum, which will be reserved for the umpires.
State events use digital ticketing. We will be stamping hands for proof of ticket validation. Tickets for the event may be purchased through the following links.
Apple Go Fan App: needed to present and validate tickets
Android Link to Web version:
Championship Tickets: This code will activate Monday May 16th
Need More Help with Tickets:
GoFan How to Buy Tickets
Accessing & Sharing Tickets
Programs will also be available for $6 by the entrance gates.
We are so excited for this event and hope to see you all there supporting every team playing.
