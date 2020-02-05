OHS Wrestlers competed at the Clearwater Valley Dual tournament Jan 24 and Jan. 25.
Placing wrestlers
138 Champion Brayden Turcott
160 Runner up Kai Naranjo
182 Runner up Clay Larsen
OHS Wrestling spent this past weekend Jan 31 - Feb 1. in CDA at the Rumble Wrestling Tournament.
Placing wrestlers
138 5th Brayden Turcott
182 5th Clay Larsen
OHS Wrestling will be hosting a home dual Wednesday Feb 12th, starting at 6 p.m.
We will be recognizing our Seniors as well.
Senior wrestlers, Clay Larsen, Jasavan Westling, Jacob Strahan, Mark Stemrich, and Andrew Anderson.
We also had three girls place at the Coeur d’ Alene Rumble. They are:
1st Kadence Beck
1st Ruby Kessinger
3rd Holli Schumacher
