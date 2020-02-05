OHS Wrestlers competed at the Clearwater Valley Dual tournament Jan 24 and Jan. 25.

Placing wrestlers

138 Champion Brayden Turcott

160 Runner up Kai Naranjo

182 Runner up Clay Larsen

OHS Wrestling spent this past weekend Jan 31 - Feb 1. in CDA at the Rumble Wrestling Tournament.

Placing wrestlers

138 5th Brayden Turcott

182 5th Clay Larsen

OHS Wrestling will be hosting a home dual Wednesday Feb 12th, starting at 6 p.m. 

We will be recognizing our Seniors as well.

Senior wrestlers, Clay Larsen, Jasavan Westling, Jacob Strahan, Mark Stemrich, and Andrew Anderson.

We also had three girls place at the Coeur d’ Alene Rumble. They are:

1st Kadence Beck

1st Ruby Kessinger

3rd Holli Schumacher

