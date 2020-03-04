This past weekend Orofino High School Wrestling team competed in the state wrestling tournament at the Idaho center in Nampa. The kids wrestled with everything they had at the end of day one we had three wrestlers still alive in the tournament Clay Larson 182 in the semis, Brayden Turcott 138 and Danny Fowler 160 alive in the consolation side.
Clay Larson lost a 6-0 decision in the semi’s then winning a 1-0 decision. is consolation semis. Putting him in the third place match, losing a tough one, and finishing his High School career with a fourth place finish at the State meet.
Brayden Turcott at 138 battled his way to the third place match, falling short and walking away with a fourth place finish as well.
Danny Fowler at 160 lost his next match to advance to placing rounds.
Congratulations to all wrestlers who qualified and represented Orofino at State.
