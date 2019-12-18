The Orofino Maniacs were the winners for the girls’ Battle of the 6C Courts, played on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Orofino, with a score of Orofino 56 and Timberline 24. Orofino was led by Grace Beardin, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals.
Beardin also was a perfect 6-6 from the foul line.
Kaylynn Johnson had 16 points and nine rebounds for Orofino.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Chasta Jared 6 0-1 12, Krystal Dahl 1 2-2 4, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 1 2-4 4, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2 Totals: 10 4-7 24
OROFINO
Sydnie Zywina 5 0-0 10, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 5, Grace Beardin 5 6-6 16, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Shayla Shuman 2 1-2 5, Kaylynn Johnson 8 0-0 16. Totals: 24 7-8 56
Timberline 0 7 9 8—24
Orofino 19 13 18 6—56
3-point goals — Orofino’s Peyton Merry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.