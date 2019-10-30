Orofino Elementary School (OES) is having a Shop for Schools day on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be 16 direct sales vendor booths, games, face painting, a silent auction, and more.
A portion of the proceeds will support OES.
Come out and support OES and the local small businesses as well as having a great day shopping and having fun with your kids.
