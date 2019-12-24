Orofino vs. Liberty
Orofino High School (OHS) Girls’ Basketball’s Grace Beardin had great defense against Liberty’s 6’2 Post M. Hodnett. Beardin got in foul trouble early on putting her on the bench. Beardin fouled out in the fourth quarter and Kaylynn Johnson stepped up and played solid defense against Liberty’s M. Hodnett.
According to the OHS Girls Basketball Coach, Tessa Mullinix, “The girls played hard and were able to adjust our defense against the 6’2 post for Liberty.
“We didn’t do our job on the boards, which is what made the difference from a win to a loss. I’m proud that the girls fought and were not intimidated by Liberty’s size.”
Orofino vs. Adrian
According to Orofino High School Girls’ Basketball Coach, Tessa Mullinix, “We executed our press early on. We haven’t got to practice it with our numbers so this was good practice for us and the girls quickly found out how quickly the possessions can turn when we do our jobs. Still lots of work to do but it was good to see where we are at.
“I like a fast tempo game and the Maniacs are adjusting to that style and I’m pretty sure after this game, I can easily say that they like it.
“Having four out of six girls score in double digits is fun, the team did well distributing the ball to one another. I think that shows selflessness and that’s what we want. It takes a team to be successful and we have no issues with that.
“Sydnie Zywina is doing a great job leading our fast paced tempo. Zywina is fast as lightning and to see her apply that into the game of basketball is just what this team needs.
“Yes there is only six of us, but as a team we decided to not let that hold us back, we are going to keep pushing the ball beating our opponents down the floor on both ends of the court. This group has played a majority of their games with only five and some with only four players. Their ability to continue on and not give up is truly admiring.”
Orofino vs. Four Rivers
Orofino High School’s Girls’ Basketball Coach, Tessa Mullinix, says, “The girls dominated early on with their press. Since the team came out and took care of business early on, we used the rest of the game to work on our offenses and different defenses. The girls had to be disciplined as I gave them specific guidelines to follow. We played with five girls the entire game, as one had to catch an airplane for the holiday break.
“This is a career high for Grace Beardin with 26 points.
“This tournament was a lot of fun for the team. It was a great to spend time and get to know one another a little better.
“The Maniacs haven’t had a tournament over the holiday break in years, and this will be the first of many that we attend in the following seasons. This is important as we prepare to face our league opponents and post season tournaments.”
