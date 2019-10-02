Representatives from 19 area high schools have been nominated for honors in the Warrior Athletic Association High School Awards, which will be presented by Lewis-Clark State College in a banquet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the LCSC Activity Center.
The categories are best male athlete, best female athlete, team of the year, coach of the year and meritorious service, all for the 2018-19 school year.
Doors will open between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased online at lcwarriors.com/hsa or by calling (208) 792-2471. Each individual nominee will receive one complimentary ticket and each nominated team receives two complimentary tickets. Team discounts also are available.
NOMINEES
Male Athlete of the Year
Carson Sellers (Timberline); Thomas Martin (Asotin); Theo Baiye (Clarkston): Bubba Summers (Clearwater Valley): Reece Chadwick (Colton); Eli Frazier (Deary); Chase Adkison (Grangeville); Alex Crea (Highland); Peyton Whipple (Kamiah); Cooper Hewitt (Kendrick); Kendall Leighton (Lapwai); Tyson Wallace (Lewiston); Bennett Schlect (Logos); Landon Wahl (Nezperce); Jace Gwinn (Pomeroy); Kenon Brown (Potlatch); Spencer Schumacher (Prairie); Zachary Stoner (Troy).
Female Athlete of the Year
Chasta Jared (Timberline); Adrienne Washington (Asotin); Evan Millan (Clarkston); Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley); Jordyn Moehrle (Colton); Matteya Proctor (Deary); Paige Lindsley (Grangeville); Abigail Davis (Highland); Kati Wilkins (Kamiah); Mya Brown (Kendrick); Kendyll Kinzer (Lewiston); Bea Whitling (Logos); Sydney Boyer (Nezperce); Nikki Halbert (Pomeroy); Shy Lynas (Potlatch); Jordyn HIggins (Prairie); Ashley Webler (Troy).
Team of the Year
Asotin baseball; Clarkston girls’ basketball; Clearwater Valley football; Colton girls’ basketball; Deary football; Genesee girls’ basketball; Grangeville baseball; Kamiah boys’ track and field; Kendrick softball; Lewiston baseball; Nezperce girls’ basketball; Pomeroy girls’ track and field; Potlatch baseball; Prairie boys basketball; Timberline football; Troy volleyball.
Coach of the Year
Bill Sellers (Timberline); Jim Holman (Asotin); Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston); Roger Whalen (Clearwater Valley); Clark Vining (Colton); Ryan Kirk (Deary); Greg Hardie (Genesee); Lee Nadiger (Grangeville); Monty Moddrell (Highland); Jim Engledow (Kamiah); Morgan LeBlanc (Kendrick); Dave Snodgrass (Nezperce); Adam VanVogt (Pomeroy); Ryan Ball (Potlatch); Kevin Chaffee (Prairie); Tera Stoner (Troy).
Rick Hill Meritorious Award
Pat Christopherson (Timberline); Tom Tower (Asotin); Mark and Angie Jackson (Clarkston); Lora and Alan Reuben (Clearwater Valley); Olav Stanton (Deary); Bill Krick (Genesee); Debbie Hays (Grangeville): Peggy Paul (Highland); Kellie and Jesse Hunt (Kamiah); Matt Anderson (Kendrick); Larry Braun (Nezperce); Pomeroy Spinners (Pomeroy); Bridget Bailey (Potlatch); Ed Holthaus (Prairie); Bill Howard (Troy).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.