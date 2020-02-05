Nezperce saw a win against Timberline on Thursday, Jan. 30, on the Spartans’ court.
Emma Brown, Marabeth Stemrich and Chasta Jared had eight each for the Spartans.
NEZPERCE (14-4, 10-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-1 2, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Hannah Duuck 0 3-4 3, Madisyn Brower 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Cronce 4 9-18 17, KC Wahl 1 0-0 2, Kadyn Horton 2 3-8 7, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-31 39.
TIMBERLINE
Marebeth Stemrich 3 1-2 8, Chasta Jared 3 1-4 8, Krystal Dahl 3 0-3 7, Emma Brown 3 2-4 8, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-13 33.
Nezperce 9 6 9 15—39
Timberline 9 9 4 9—33
3-point goals — Stemrich, Jared, Dahl
