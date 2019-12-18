Nezperce beat the Timberline Spartans on Nezperce’s court Thursday, Dec. 12
The Spartans (0-5) were led by Chasta Jared’s 14 points, but couldn’t quite capitalize on Nezperce’s foul trouble.
TIMBERLINE-(0-5)
Marebeth Stemrich 2 1-2 5, Chasta Jared 6 0-1 14, Krystal Dahl 2 0-0 4, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 2-4 8, Abby Brown 0 0-1 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-8 31.
NEZPERCE (4-2)
Amelia Husted 2 0-0 4, Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 0-1 2, Hannah Duuck 1 1-6 3, Madisyn Brower 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-5 18, KC Wahl 0 1-2 1, Kadyn Horton 6 2-2 14, Ava Webster 0 0-0 0, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-16 48.
Timberline 6 6 6 13—31
Nezperce 11 9 14 14—48
3-point goals — Jared 2.
