These are the results from the July 22 rifle shoot held at the New Orofino Pierce Gun Club rifle range. There were 25 shooters at this event. We will have our last 22 rifle shoot of the year on Aug 21 starting at 9am. Everyone is invited to come join in or just come out and check it out, we will be glad to have you. For more info call Jack Kelly at 208 476 7987.
Plinker Class
25 Yard
Mens
1st Bill Feldpausch 227 2X
Womens
1st Jen Vinyard 233 4x
2nd Kaitlyn Wooton 226 1x
3rd Diane Schmid 195
50 Yards
Womens
1st Kaitlyn Wooten 211 3x
2nd Jen Vinyard 204
25 Yard Base Class
Mens
1st Nate Humbard 250 25x
2nd Randy Meeks 250 23x
3rd Jack Kelly 250 20 x
Womens
1st Kaitlyn Wooton 245 7x
2nd Jen Vinyard 243 7x
3rd Donna Kelly 240 3x
50 Yards Base
Mens
1st Nate Humbard 250 11x
2nd Randy Meeks 244 7x
3rd Nate Manfull 240 2x
Womens
1st Kaitlyn Wooten 226 1x
2nd Donna Kelly 214
3rd Jen Vinyard 199 2x
100 Yards Base
Mens
1st Nate Humbard 186
2nd Randy Meeks 182 1x
3rd Jim Nasados 145
25 Yards OPEN Class
Mens
1st David Powers 250 25x
2nd Nate Humbard 250 24x
3rd Dusty Powers 250 23x
Womens
1st Diane Schmid 250 16x
2nd Donita Powers 250 16x
3rd Erika Powers 250 15x
50 Yards Open class
Mens
1st Mike Powers 250 10x
2nd Nate Humbard 250 9x
3rd Jed Anderson 249 11x
Womens
1st Amy Powers 249 4x
2nd Donita Powers 248 6x
3rd Diane Schmid 245 5x
100 Yards OPEN CLASS
Mens
1st Jed Anderson 186
2nd Kevin Schmid 179 1x
3rd Mike Powers 173 2x
Womens
1st Erika Powers 195 2x
2nd Diane Schmid 184
3rd Amy Powers 174 1x
