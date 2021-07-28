These are the results from the July 22 rifle shoot held at the New Orofino Pierce Gun Club rifle range. There were 25 shooters at this event. We will have our last 22 rifle shoot of the year on Aug 21 starting at 9am. Everyone is invited to come join in or just come out and check it out, we will be glad to have you. For more info call Jack Kelly at 208 476 7987.

Plinker Class

25 Yard

Mens

1st Bill Feldpausch 227 2X

Womens

1st Jen Vinyard 233 4x

2nd Kaitlyn Wooton 226 1x

3rd Diane Schmid 195

50 Yards

Womens

1st Kaitlyn Wooten 211 3x

2nd Jen Vinyard 204

25 Yard Base Class

Mens

1st Nate Humbard 250 25x

2nd Randy Meeks 250 23x

3rd Jack Kelly 250 20 x

Womens

1st Kaitlyn Wooton 245 7x

2nd Jen Vinyard 243 7x

3rd Donna Kelly 240 3x

50 Yards Base

Mens

1st Nate Humbard 250 11x

2nd Randy Meeks 244 7x

3rd Nate Manfull 240 2x

Womens

1st Kaitlyn Wooten 226 1x

2nd Donna Kelly 214

3rd Jen Vinyard 199 2x

100 Yards Base

Mens

1st Nate Humbard 186

2nd Randy Meeks 182 1x

3rd Jim Nasados 145

25 Yards OPEN Class

Mens

1st David Powers 250 25x

2nd Nate Humbard 250 24x

3rd Dusty Powers 250 23x

Womens

1st Diane Schmid 250 16x

2nd Donita Powers 250 16x

3rd Erika Powers 250 15x

50 Yards Open class

Mens

1st Mike Powers 250 10x

2nd Nate Humbard 250 9x

3rd Jed Anderson 249 11x

Womens

1st Amy Powers 249 4x

2nd Donita Powers 248 6x

3rd Diane Schmid 245 5x

100 Yards OPEN CLASS

Mens

1st Jed Anderson 186

2nd Kevin Schmid 179 1x

3rd Mike Powers 173 2x

Womens

1st Erika Powers 195 2x

2nd Diane Schmid 184

3rd Amy Powers 174 1x

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.