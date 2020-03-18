The Moscow Bears permitted only two walks and struck out eight Maniacs in the Bears’ win against on Thursday, March 12 in Orofino.
Moscow (1-2) had 15 hits and walked eight times, and committed no errors against seven for the Maniacs (0-1). Five Bears recorded multiple hits, and combined for six extra-base hits.
Chad Redinger led the offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. Cam Vis and Cody Isakson tacked on doubles, and Hayden Thompson was 3-for-5, also with a double.
Pitchers Isaac Staszkow, Vis, Barrett Abendroth and Isakson split the five-inning game, and retired the side in order four times.
Moscow 230 57—17 15 0
Orofino 000 00 —0 0 7
Isaac Staszkow, Cam Vis (3), Barrett Abendroth (4), Cody Isakson (5) and CJ Anderson. Jose Barajas, Nathan Drobish (3), Michael Corder (3), Ryder Cram (4) and Christopherson.
Moscow hits — Hayden Thompson 3 (2B), Mike Kiblen, Dalton Conway, Chad Redinger 3 (2-2B, 3B), Vis 2 (2B), Wesley Carpenter 2, Isakson 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa.
Orofino hits — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.