Orofino split a nonleague doubleheader with Moscow on Orofino’s field Tuesday, March 10.The Maniacs (1-1) opened with a dominant 15-1 victory in the first game against Moscow.
Orofino’s Jenna Johnson put an end to Moscow’s comeback hopes with a grand slam in the second inning.
Moscow (1-1) beat the Maniacs in the second game as it entered the third inning with a 15-3 lead.
Orofino narrowed Moscow’s lead to 17-13 after five innings, but a 10-run seventh inning for Moscow gave the Bears the game.
FIRST GAME
Moscow 100 00—1 4 1
Orofino 175 2x—15 8 2
Elliss and Baker. Hudson and Madden.
Moscow hits — Barker, Smith, Verlin 2 (2B).
Orofino hits — L. Schwartz (2B), R. Schwartz, Teel 2, Johnson (HR), Madden 3 (2B), Leidheiser.
SECOND GAME
Moscow 690 002 (10)—27 11 3
Orofino 120 154 0—13 5 8
Pamchauck and Barker. Melton and Corder, Madden (3).
Moscow hits — Carstler 2 (3B), Smith, Verlin (2B), Fleischman 2, Pamchauck (2-2B), Sparks 2, Ristine, Dethel 2 (2B).
Orofino hits — R. Schwartz 2, Howell, Hudson (3B), Melton.
