SANDPOINT — Orofino pitcher Drew Hanna struck out six in five innings for a win for the Orofino Merchants over the Lewis-Clark Cubs in the opening round of an American Legion baseball district tournament at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint on Friday, July 14.
Gavin Christopherson, Jaeger Tondevold, Quinton Naranjo and Aiden Olive all collected multiple hits for Orofino.
Mason Way absorbed the loss on the mound. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five.
Lewis-Clark 000 012 0—3 4 2
M. Way, J. Estlund (5), B. Schumacher (5), T. Roberts (6) and A. Topp. D. Hanna, D. Barlow (6) and G. Christopherson.
Lewis Clark hits — T. Green, Z. Bambacigno, C. Kelly, J. Ralston
Orofino hits — Christopherson 2, J. Tondevold 2, Q. Naranjo 2, A. Olive 2, D. Barlow, B. Barlow, K. Phillips
