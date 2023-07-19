The Camas Prairie Zephyrs fell to the Orofino Merchants in the second American Legion district tournament baseball game of the day for both teams Saturday, July 15 at Sandpoint.
The Merchants put up two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the Zephyrs responded with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth to get back within two.
Orofino put up two more runs, one in the fifth and one in the sixth, and Camas Prairie failed to respond — resulting in the loss.
Aiden Olive led the Merchants with two hits including a triple and earned the win for his team.
Merchants 003 211 x—7 6 3
Colton McElroy, Thayn Williams (6) and Thayn Williams, Taven Ebert (6); Aiden Olive and Gavin Christopherson. L—McElroy.
Zephyrs hits — McElroy (2B), Carter Shears (2B), Ebert.
Merchants hits — Olive 2 (3B), Christopherson (2B), Isaac Rigney, Blake Barlow, Keaton Phillips.
