Orofino’s Ruby Kessinger won the girls long and triple jumps, and the Maniacs’ Reid Thomas won the shot put competition with a throw of 54-5 at the district Meet of Champions Track Meet held Thursday, May 5 at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston.
BOYS
100 — 1. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.43; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.48; 3. Brayden Rice, Lew, 11.58.
200 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mow, 22.89; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 22.91; 3. Zach Rambo, Pra, 23.35.
400 — 1. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 50.30; 2. Solomon Howard, Log, 51.58; 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 51.63.
800 — Kobe Wessels, Lew, 1:57.12; 2. James Stubbers, Lew, 2:01.92; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:05.98.
1,600 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:34.19; 2. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 4:38.41; 3. Mick Perryman, Mos, 4:38.68.
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:18.4 (h); 2. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:20.5 (h); 3. Isaiah Mitchem, Mos, 10:24.0 (h).
110 hurdles — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 15.46; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 15.80; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.16.
300 hurdles — 1. Caden Toone, Mos, 42.56; 2. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 43.52; 3. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.99.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Lathen, Rice, King, Duman) 45.22; 2. Moscow 45.78; 3. Prairie 46.21.
800 relay — 1. Moscow (Skinner, Tate, Saad, Rehder) 1:33.17; 2. Troy 1:36.04; 3. Deary 1:38.62.
Sprint medley — 1. Logos (Sundie, Yager, Grieser, Sentz) 3:52.43; 2. Grangeville 3:56.24; 3. Moscow 3:58.41.
1,600 relay — 1. Moscow (Tate, Latta, Saad, Rehder) 3:31.97; 2. Lewiston 3:32.11; 3. Logos 3:41.38.
High jump — T1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 5-8; T1. Drew Alldredge, Lew, 5-8; 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0; 2. Ryan Sackett, Kam, 10-6; 3. Nathan Seegmiller, Mos, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 21-5¾; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 19-6¾; 3. James White, Lew, 19-3¾.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 43-6; 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 41-0½; 3. Logan Tate, Mo, 40-1½.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 54-5; 2. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 52-0¼; 3. James White, Lew, 44-5½.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 146-8; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 139-11; 3. Shane Hanson, Pra, 137-0.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 12.90; 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.15; 3. Naomi Kessler, Lew, 13.51.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.30; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 26.75; 3. Gracie Earl, Lew, 27.70.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 56.86; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 59.63; 3. Peyton Watson, Mos, 1:01.96.
800 — 1. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:28.14; 2. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:29.31; 3. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:30.39.
1,600 — 1. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:19.28; 2. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:22.69; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:24.94.
3,200 — 1. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 12:30.17; 2. Geneva McClory, Mos, 12:56.24; 3. Christine Hall, Mos, 13:02.50.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 15.45; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 16.58; 3. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 16.64.
300 hurdles — 1. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 46.53; 2. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 46.72; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 47.48.
400 relay — 1. Troy (Raasch, Blazzard, Phillis, Gray) 55.31; 2. Lewiston 53.79; 3. Logos 55.54.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, A. Rehder, J. Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:52.87; 2. Troy 1:53.05; 3. Lewiston 1:54.95.
Sprint medley — 1. Logos (Evans, Holloway, Taylor, VanderPloeg) 2:03.18; 2. Prairie 2:02.24; 3. Genesee 2:05.43.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:03.32; 2. Moscow 4:13.99; 3. Logos 4:16.25.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-10; 2. Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-8; 3. Signe Holloway, Log, 4-6.
Pole vault — T1. Naomi Taylor, Log, 8-0; T1. Camille Landis, Mos, 8-0; 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-9; 2. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16-3; 3. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 16-2½.
Triple jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 35-2; 2. Zayda Loewen, Kam 32-5; 3. Grace Beardin, Oro, 32-3.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-11½; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 35-8; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 32-6½.
Discus — 1, Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 119-8; 2. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 115-2; 3. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 108-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.