OROFINO — The first and third sets were tight, but Orofino prevailed 25-22, 25-10, 25-21 against visiting Kamiah Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Trinity Teel provided nine kills, four aces and eight digs for the Maniacs (3-3), while Kaylynn Johnson had seven digs and 14 assists.
“The girls came out and played hard,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said. “We were down one of our main starters; a couple were in different spots. ... They played good ball and just did what they needed to do to get the win tonight.”
JV — Orofino def. Kamiah 25-18, 25-17
