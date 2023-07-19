(sports) BB--OrofinoMerchants18U_vs_CDALumbermenIdahoA17U

SANDPOINT — The Orofino Merchants were shut out by the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen in their first of two district games played at Sandpoint.

Coeur d’Alene tallied seven runs in the third inning on top of the two runs it had already scored to go up by nine against Orofino. The Lumbermen put up one more run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game due to 10-run mercy rule.

