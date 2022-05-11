Kaycee Hudson, Riley Schwartz and Grace Beardin were invited to represent Orofino at the 2022 Inland Northwest Volleyball Showcase held Saturday, May 7 at Spokane Valley.
Area All-League athletes were invited to take part in this event. This was a six team event made up of players that are within about a three hour radius of Spokane.
Each of the Maniac players were on a separate team; Riley Schwarts a Defensive Specialist played on the Red Jaguars team that was coached by Mark Weis from West Valley High School. The Jaguars took second in their pool and won the head to head matchup of the other pools second place team.
Kaycee Hudson an Outside Hitter was on the Orange Iguanas coached by Heather Zorrozua from Cheney High School. They placed third in their pool after some hard fought matches. All their pool play matches went to three sets in a two out of three setup.
Grace Beardin a Middle Blocker was on the Green Monkeys team coached by Drew Wendle from Mt. Spokane High School. They also placed third in their pool which meant Kaycee and Grace were set to play in a head to head matchup to end the day.
In a close 26-24 set the Green Monkeys took the game from the Orange Iguanas.
