The Orofino Merchants lost to the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint on Sunday, July 16, at Sandpoint.
North Idaho opened the game with a 4-0 lead through four innings, and then Orofino started to make its comeback.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Orofino Merchants lost to the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint on Sunday, July 16, at Sandpoint.
North Idaho opened the game with a 4-0 lead through four innings, and then Orofino started to make its comeback.
The Merchants outscored the Lakers 5-2 in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit down to 6-5 going into the seventh and final inning.
Orofino put up two runs in the top of the seventh to take its first lead of the game at 7-6.
North Idaho responded with two runs of its own to secure the one-run win.
Blake Barlow led the Merchants’ attempted comeback with three hits including two doubles. Aiden Olive added two hits of his own and Isaac Rigney contributed to the efforts with a two-RBI home run.
Merchants 000 023 2—7 10 0
Lakers 112 011 2—8 11 0
Gavin Christopherson, Quinton Naranjo (2), Blake Barlow (5) and Quinton Naranjo, Gavin Christopherson (2); M. Little, J. Tyler (7) and C. Inge.
Merchants hits — Barlow 3 (2 2B), Aiden Olive 2, Isaac Rigney (HR), Jaeger Tondevold, Keatan Phillips, Naranjo, Christopherson.
Lakers hits — S. Medeiros 3, G. Johnson 2 (2B), B. Campbell 2, Little (3B), Tyler, Inge, S. Caprio.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.