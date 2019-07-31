Once again the Kooskia Days Hometown Softball Game hosted by the Diehard Sports Association provided an exciting and hilarious game for players and spectators.
The Lucky Lizards bested the Barflys by one run (13 to 12) in seven innings of play.
Needless to say, everyone wants to return next year on Kooskia Days to play softball and be on the lookout for the wild and wacky interruptions to the game by both the umpires and players.
