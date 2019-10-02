Kaylynn Johnson played exceptionally well last week-- logging 4 aces in a win over Grangeville, as well as doing an exceptional job setting up hitters from the setter position and playing solid defense from right back.
Charles Bussey was a force on the field during the homecoming game Friday night against Clarkston, coming up with a big fumble recovery and imposing his will on the defensive side of the ball.
For their fantastic on the field (and court) efforts, all of our winners have receive a certificate good for a personal pizza and medium soft drink of their choice from our good friends at the Pizza Factory Orofino. Go Maniacs!
