Congratulations to KLER’s Maniac Pizza Factory Player of the Game Winner from Tuesday night: John Wicks!
There were supposed to be both JV and Varsity games, but due to a cancellation the spotlight was on the JV, and boy did they shine…
The Maniacs hit well up and down the line-up, spurred on by a nice performance at the plate right out of the gate from John Wicks, whose single and run scored in the first helped the Maniacs build an early lead—then he reached and scored again in the third to add to Orofino’s cushion.
He did this all while remaining a steadying hand at first base, helping his pitchers by not letting anything by, hoovering up throws from all over and remaining a reliable backstop on the right side of the infield.
All these efforts helped boost the Maniac JV to a 13-5 victory over the Kubs!
For his exceptional efforts on the field, John has received a certificate good for a personal pizza and a medium soft drink of his choice from our good friends at the Pizza Factory Orofino!
Go Maniacs!
