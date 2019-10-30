Congratulations to KLER’s Maniac Pizza Factory Player of the Game winners for last week: Cory Godwin (Football) and Logan Schwartz (Volleyball)! Cory took advantage of every seam provided by his offensive line Friday night against St. Maries with one powerful run after the next--providing the Maniacs with a much needed spark. He led Orofino with 50 yards of offense, flying around the field and delivering big hits on defense as well. Volleyball coach Heidi Summers (who has lead the team to a State berth) lauded Logan’s efforts in the second District Championship match against St. Maries, commending her for displaying great leadership and communication as well as fantastic serves, receiving and dig play during the District Tournament. For their exceptional on-the-field (and court) efforts, Cory and Logan have received certificates good for a personal pizza and a medium soft drink of their choice from our good friends at the Pizza Factory Orofino! Go Maniacs!
Most Popular
Articles
- Orofino one of first to endorse River Unity Message
- Orofino Pool Committee
- Progress inches forward for the railroad from Jaype to Lewiston
- Six candidates contend for three seats on Orofino City Council
- Orofino’s Trick or Treat Rocking the Street is Thursday
- Mary E. Irion, 88, Orofino
- Courthouse News for the week of October 30, 2019
- Driver swerves to miss deer, slides into ditch
- Gas prices in Idaho for the week of October 30, 2019
- Catherine Jean Fackenthall, 85, Orofino
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.