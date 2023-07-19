Congratulations to KLER’s Orofino Pizza Factory Player of the Game recipients from the District Tournament: Gavin Christopherson, Aiden Olive and Isaac Rigney!
The Merchants got off to a great start Friday, using a six-run 6th inning to pull away from the LC Cubs and win 9-3. Gavin had an excellent game at the plate, going 2/4 with an RBI and two runs scored! The Merchants’ attack stalled a bit against the tournament’s top seed, the Coeur d’ Alene Lumbermen. Aiden Olive and Gavin Christopherson had the only two hits of the game for the Merchants as they fell 10-0. Orofino turned things back on in their third game, taking out the Camas Prairie Zephyrs 7-3, despite falling behind 1-0 early in the 1st!
The Merchants were led on both sides by standout Aiden Olive, who pitched a complete game, going 7 innings giving up three runs on three hits, striking out six and walking just two! He also had a great day at the plate, going 2/3 with an RBI, three runs scored, a walk and three stolen bases.
The Merchants got off to a slow start in their last game against North Idaho, falling behind 4-0, but were sparked by a two-run dinger in the 5th from Isaac Rigney that put them on the board and cut the lead in half! Orofino then battled back with five hits in the next two innings, taking a one run lead heading to the bottom of the 7th, but were unable to hang on, falling just short 8-7 to the North Idaho Lakers.
For their exceptional efforts, Christopherson, Olive and Rigney have received certificates good for a personal pizza and medium soft drink of their choice from our good friends at the Pizza Factory in Orofino!
