Congratulations to KLER’s Orofino Pizza Factory Player of the Game recipients from the District Tournament: Gavin Christopherson, Aiden Olive and Isaac Rigney!

The Merchants got off to a great start Friday, using a six-run 6th inning to pull away from the LC Cubs and win 9-3. Gavin had an excellent game at the plate, going 2/4 with an RBI and two runs scored! The Merchants’ attack stalled a bit against the tournament’s top seed, the Coeur d’ Alene Lumbermen. Aiden Olive and Gavin Christopherson had the only two hits of the game for the Merchants as they fell 10-0. Orofino turned things back on in their third game, taking out the Camas Prairie Zephyrs 7-3, despite falling behind 1-0 early in the 1st!

