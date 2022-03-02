For those who traveled to Grangeville Feb. 22 for the first round of the Boys District I/II tournament play they were treated to a fantastic match-up. The Orofino Maniacs, seeded third in the tournament, would face off with two seed Grangeville for the chance at trying to topple number one seed and undefeated in league play St. Maries.
Orofino would struggle in the first half of play but put the pedal to the metal in the second half to outscore the Bulldogs in both the third and fourth quarters, however Grangeville did just enough to come away with a 45-38 win.
Off the bench, guard Loudan Cochran gave Orofino a shot in the arm when on his first touch would launch a 3-ball from the left elbow and lift the Maniacs field shooting percentage. He would then find his touch in the second half and get his team within one point when another 3-point field goal found the bottom of the net.
Grangeville coach Cooper Wright would call time-out and adjust his defense to place more pressure on the Maniac outside shooters and help his home team with the win.
Because of his efforts, Loudan receives his teams KLER/Pizza Factory Player of the game honor. He’ll receive a certificate for a personal pizza and medium soft drink of his choice.
