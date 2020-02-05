The Kendrick Lady Tigers beat the Spartans at a game played at Kendrick Friday, Jan. 31.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
(1-14, 1-7)
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 3 1-4 7, Krystal Dahl 3 3-5 9, Elise Jones 1 1-2 3, Emma Brown 2 2-6 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-17 27.
KENDRICK (16-3, 11-0)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 8 0-0 16, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Jaiden Anderson 5 0-0 11, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Mina Sandino 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 7-10 12, Erin Morgan 3 3-4 9, Megan Brocke 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 10-14 60.
Timberline 10 0 12 5—27
Kendrick 12 17 13 18—60
3-point goals — Anderson, L. Morgan.
