The Kendrick Tigers trailed at the end of each quarter and were down 35-30 through the third, but mustered their strongest scoring quarter of the night while Orofino had its weakest in the fourth, on the Maniacs’ home court on Monday.
Kendrick’s Alex Sneve made a layin with a half-second remaining to give Kendrick a nonleague win against Orofino.
Sneve finished with a game-high 17 points, while Jagger Hewett had 11 and Chase Burke eight. The three combined for 20 rebounds and eight steals.
For Orofino, Joe Sparano scored 15 and Jarom Scott had 10 points.
KENDRICK (3-4)
Alex Sneve 7 2-2 17, Chase Burke 3 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 5 0-0 11, Kolby Anderson 2 0-0 4, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-3 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 1 0-0 2, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-5 44.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 3 1-2 8, Jose Barajas 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 5 3-4 15, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 5 0-2 10, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Will Beardin 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 2 2-4 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 43.
Kendrick 8 13 9 14—44
Orofino 14 11 10 8—43
3-point goals — Burke 2, Hewett, Sneve, Sneddon, Sparano 2.
JV — Orofino def. Kendrick
