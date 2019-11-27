KENDRICK — Kendrick bested visiting Orofino in a nonleague season debut for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
The Tigers’ Mya Brown and Megan Brocke led all scorers at 14 points apiece, with Brocke making four of the game’s five 3-pointers. Newcomer Abi Cook added seven blocks and six points, while Lauren Morgan provided five points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Grace Beardin was Orofino’s top scorer with nine points.
OROFINO (0-1)
Grace Beardin 3 3-4 9, Riley Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Shayla Shuman 0 2-4 2, Kaylynn Johnson 1 0-5 2. Totals 7 5-13 19.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 6 2-2 14, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 5, Abi Cook 2 2-4 6, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 4-6 47.
Orofino 6 2 3 8—19
Kendrick 10 5 14 18—47
3-point goals — Brocke 4, Lauren Morgan.
