The Kamiah Kubs saw a nonleague win over Timberline on Monday, Jan. 27 at Kamiah.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
Rylan Larson 2 2-4 7, Carson Sellers 3 0-1 8, Parker Brown 3 0-2 8, Micah Nelson 2 3-6 8, Chase Hunter 5 0-113, Devon Wentland 4 0-0 8, Cameron Summerfield 0 1-2 1, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-5 4. Totals 20 8-20 57.
KAMIAH (11-4)
Titus Oatman 3 2-3 8, Sam Brisbois 5 8-9 20, Trent Taylor 1 3-7 5, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 0 2-2 2, Jace Sams 7 2-2 16, Luke Krogh 4 3-4 11, Landon Keen 1 1-2 3, Brady Cox 0 4-4 4, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 25-32 69.
Timberline 8 16 15 18—57
Kamiah 16 23 14 16—69
3-point goals — Larson, Sellers 2, Brown 2, Nelson, Hunter 3, Brisbois 2.
JV — Kamiah 24 Timberline 16 (two quarters)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.