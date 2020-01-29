Kamiah’s Destiny Knight scored 14 points and played strong defense as Kamiah downed Timberline in nonleague action for its second win of the season on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Kubs’ court.
Timberline’s freshman Logan Landmark and sophomore Maria Vasquez had 12 points apiece.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
Marebeth Stemrich 3 5-9 13, Chasta Jared 5 7-12 18, Krystal Dahl 1 1-4 3 , Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 4-8 8, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 19-35 50.
KAMIAH (2-15)
Maya Engledow 1 2-4 4, Logan Landmark 6 0-2 12, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Jazzy Oatman 2 3-4 7, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Destiny Knight 4 5-10 14, Irene Popp 0 0-0 0, Jayden McLay 1 0-0 3, Maria Vasquez 5 1-4 12, Clair McNall 1 0-0 2, Sarah Bytheway 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-24 58.
Timberline 16 17 6 11—50
Kamiah 19 21 7 11—58
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Jared, Knight, McLay, Vasquez.
