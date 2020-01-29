Sunday was a rainy foggy day for week three of the ten Week Camas Prairie Shoot. Orofino/Pierce Gun Club, had 34 shooters brave the weather to secure a third place standing behind Wenatchee and Wallace/Kellogg. The club is behind one and a half birds.
While the Junior Team from the Orofino/Pierce Gun Club increased their lead over the Troy-Deary Junior team by six birds, the Wenatchee team fired the only perfect 75 in this weekend. The pressure is on and the hope is to catch and surpass Wenatchee and Wallace/Kellogg next weekend on Feb. 2.
Singles
25- Mike Martress, Mike Clay, Dan Smith
24-Alex Powers, Tom Martress, Rory Martress, Bruce Bradley, Clayton Larsen, Eric Freeth, Jim McCarthy
23- Fenton Freeman, Rip Remen, Mike Powers, Amy Powers, Donita Powers, Jack Kelly
Handicap
24- Eric Freeth, Herb Hazen, Greg Beloit
23- Levi Bradly, Bruce Bradly,
22- Bill Felsdpauh, Alex Powers, Mike Powers, Sonny Lage, Amy Powers
21- Jim Nasados, Mike Clay
Ladies
Donita Powers 23 and Amy Powers 23
Juniors
Alex Powers, Bruce Bradly, Clayton Larsen 24; Geoff Nelson and J.D. McCarthy 21
Doubles
Eric Freeth 43, Rip Remen 42, Mike Powers 41, Amy Powers and Jim McCarthy 40
