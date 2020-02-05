Orofino/Pierce Gun Club had two of their Junior shooters open the day with perfect scores prompting the veteran shooters to follow suit enabling the club to post a perfect 75 in the fourth week of the Camas Prairie 10 Week Shot. Junior shooters Clayton Larsen and Brayden Turcott lead the way to a perfect day moving the club into second place behind the club from Wallace/Kellogg trailing by only one quarter of a bird. Not only did Larsen and Turcott propel the clubs over all standing they helped open up the lead in the Junior rankings leading the second place team from Troy/Deary by 12 birds. With the continued improvement by the Junior members the club hopes to make a run at this years title.
Singles
25 - Clayton Larsen, Brayden Turcott, Bob Zinn, Dave Powers, Larry Turcott, Jack Kelly, and Eric Freeth, 24 - Jim McCarthy and Mike Powers, 23 - JD McCarthy, Tom Martress, Bill Feldspausch, Rip Remen, Sonny Lage, Mike Clay, Herb Hazen, Fenton Freeman, and Bruce Bradley.
Ladies
Donita Powers and Amy Powers - 20 and Kamryn Turcott -17.
Juniors
Clayton Larsen and Braydeb Turcott – 25, JD McCarthy and Bruce Bradley – 23; Alex Powers and Steven Bradbury – 22, Kamryn Turcott and Johnathan Wicks – 17, Cutter Price - 14, Gavin Ehlinger - 11, and Hunter Litke - 9
Handicap
24 - Sonny Lage, Jim Nasados, Rip Remen, and Dave Powers, 23 - Fenton Freeman, 22 - Craig Marvin, Bob Zinn, and Jeremiah Powers.
Doubles
Sonny Lage - 44, Rip Remen, Jeff Wicks, and Levi Bradley - 42, Eric Freeth - 41, Bob Zinn and Mike Powers - 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.