Julia Grimaldo was a medalist in yesterday’s district competition at Pinehurst. She showed the mental toughness and grit needed to shoot a 94 on a cold and wet day.
Julia will represent Orofino at the Idaho State 2A competition, located in Kuna, Idaho at Falcon Crest Golf Course on May 16 and 17.
Her perseverance is a true example of what it means to be a Maniac!
Let’s Go Julia!
