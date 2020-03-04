Orofino wrestlers traveled to Nampa to compete in the Idaho State Meet held at the Ford Idaho Center last week. Area semifinalists include Gabe Prather (145) and Kenon Brown (170) of Potlatch, Clayton Larsen (182) of Orofino and Keyan Boller (98) of Clearwater Valley.
Larsen, seeded fourth, won 6-0 and by fall at 5:56, while the third-seeded Boller pinned his foes in 29 seconds and 1:54.
Alive in the 2A consolations are Orofino wrestlers Danny Fowler and Brayden Turcott and CV entrants Fallon Wilkins, Anthony Fabbi and Christian Fabbi.
CLASS 5A
170 — Damon Shaw, Lew, p. Zeffery McMahan, Timb, 3:16; Shaw maj. dec. David Fife, Rig, 12-2; Shaw to semifinals.
CLASS 2A
Orofino
138 — Brayden Turcott, Oro, p. Easton Shurtliff, WS, 1:43; Wes Shaw, Diet, dec. Turcott 5-2; Turcott p. Tristin Dominguez, CV, 2:22; Turcott alive in consolations.
152 — Dalton Moss, BL, maj. dec. Sean Larsen, Oro, 11-0; Larsen p. Erin Vian, NP, 3:55; Nicholas Perkins, Firth, dec. Larsen 9-6; Larsen eliminated.
160 — Kai Naranjo, Oro, dec. Malaki Lopez, NP, 11-6; Dan Schwendiman, Rir, p. Naranjo, 3:16; Danny Fowler, Oro, p, Naranjo, 4:32; Naranjo eliminated.
Hayden Maupin, NF, p. Danny Fowler, Oro, 5:40; Fowler maj. dec. Jason Buxton, WJ, 17-4; Fowler p. Kai Naranjo, Oro, 4:32; Fowler alive in consolations.
182 — Bubba Summers, CC, p. Darrion McIntosh, Oro, 1:50; Kaden Buhler, Val, p. McIntosh, 4:36; McIntosh eliminated.
Clayton Larsen, Oro, dec. George Cecil, Chal, 6-0; Larsen p. Ben Evans, Mel, 5:56; Larsen to semifinals.
195 — Ethan Southern, RR, dec. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 12-9; Kessinger p. Ethan Suter, SS, 4:00; Miguel Juarez, Dec, p. Kessinger, 1:12; Kessinger eliminated.
Miguel Juarez, Dec, p. Jasavan Westling, Oro, 1:58; Garrett Andreason, Rir, p. Westling, 1:50; Westling eliminated.
220 — Avery Robles, Chal, p. Caleb Johnson, Oro, 2:26; Johnson p. Landon Warren, SM, 0:28; Conner McClain, Mal, p. Johnson, 1:00; Johnson eliminated.
285 — Connor Robinson, WS, p. Ben Vaughn, Oro, 0:43; Max Clements, Grac, p. Vaughn, 0:19; Vaughn eliminated.
Clearwater Valley
138 — Tye Sherwood, Rir, maj. dec. Tristin Dominguez, CV, 10-0; Dominguez tf. Jason Orozco, Han, 16-0; Brayden Turcott, Oro, p. Dominguez, 2:22; Dominguez eliminated.
Highland
106 — Colton Hobbs, Grac, p. Kadence Beck, High, 5:14; Beck, p. Alice Smith, Val, 1:21; Wyatt Flick, Wen, p, Beck, 2:06; Beck eliminated.
