District I-II were held on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Potlatch.
Orofino had a great district tournament showing, bringing Orofino state qualifiers to 12!
RESULTS:
126
Ruby Kessinger (24-9) placed fourth and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ruby Kessinger (Orofino) 24-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Payton Wilson (Clearwater Valley) 12-25 won by fall over Ruby Kessinger (Orofino) 24-9 (Fall 3:08)
Cons. Semi - Ruby Kessinger (Orofino) 24-9 won by fall over Keira White (Highland-C) 6-33 (Fall 4:22)
Third Place Match - Taylor McPherson (Potlatch) 24-16 won by fall over Ruby Kessinger (Orofino) 24-9 (Fall 2:13)
138
Brayden Turcott (14-8) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) 14-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) 14-8 won by fall over Ryan Vannatter (St. Maries) 10-24 (Fall 0:16)
First Place Match - Brayden Turcott (Orofino) 14-8 won by fall over Tyson Tucker (Potlatch) 18-18 (Fall 1:14)
152
Sean Larsen (20-16) placed 3rd and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 20-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Trysten Lockridge (St. Maries) 38-14 won in sudden victory - 1 over Sean Larsen (Orofino) 20-16 (SV-1 3-1)
Cons. Semi - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 20-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Third Place Match - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 20-16 won by decision over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 18-18 (Dec 4-2)
152
Cory Godwin (18-18) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 18-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 31-11 won by major decision over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 18-18 (MD 9-0)
Cons. Semi - Cory Godwin (Orofino) 18-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Third Place Match - Sean Larsen (Orofino) 20-16 won by decision over Cory Godwin (Orofino) 18-18 (Dec 4-2)
160
Kai Naranjo (28-11) placed first and scored 23.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 28-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 28-11 won by tech fall over Dani Toledo (St. Maries) 4-25 (TF-1.5 3:07 (15-0))
First Place Match - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 28-11 won by fall over Danny Fowler (Orofino) 15-13 (Fall 1:47)
160
Danny Fowler (15-13) placed second and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 15-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Danny Fowler (Orofino) 15-13 won by fall over Anthony Carter (Clearwater Valley) 7-18 (Fall 0:21)
First Place Match - Kai Naranjo (Orofino) 28-11 won by fall over Danny Fowler (Orofino) 15-13 (Fall 1:47)
170
Nathan Martinez (9-13) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sebastian Darwish (Grangeville) 18-14 won by fall over Nathan Martinez (Orofino) 9-13 (Fall 5:28)
Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Martinez (Orofino) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Austin Corey (Clearwater Valley) 17-13 won by fall over Nathan Martinez (Orofino) 9-13 (Fall 3:40)
182
Clayton Larsen (29-12) placed first and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 29-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 29-12 received a bye () (Bye)
First Place Match - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 29-12 won by decision over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 9-17 (Dec 3-0)
182
Darrion McIntosh (9-17) placed second and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 9-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 9-17 won by fall over Bladen Farmer (Grangeville) 4-14 (Fall 1:01)
First Place Match - Clayton Larsen (Orofino) 29-12 won by decision over Darrion McIntosh (Orofino) 9-17 (Dec 3-0)
195
Thor Kessinger (13-9) placed second and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) 13-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) 13-9 won by forfeit over Jasavan Westling (Orofino) 6-12 (For.)
First Place Match - Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) 20-12 won by fall over Thor Kessinger (Orofino) 13-9 (Fall 5:45)
195
Jasavan Westling (6-12) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jasavan Westling (Orofino) 6-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Thor Kessinger (Orofino) 13-9 won by forfeit over Jasavan Westling (Orofino) 6-12 (For.)
Cons. Semi - Jasavan Westling (Orofino) 6-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Third Place Match - Jasavan Westling (Orofino) 6-12 received a bye () (Bye)
220
Caleb Johnson (18-16) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 18-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Landon Warren (St. Maries) 16-20 won by decision over Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 18-16 (Dec 10-8)
Cons. Semi - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 18-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Third Place Match - Caleb Johnson (Orofino) 18-16 won by fall over Wiatt Strauser (Grangeville) 0-21 (Fall 0:37)
285
Ben Vaughn (12-15) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 12-15 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal - Adam Rouse (St. Maries) 13-30 won by fall over Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 12-15 (Fall 5:20)
Cons. Semi - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 12-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Third Place Match - Ben Vaughn (Orofino) 12-15 won by fall over Devin Goodson (Kootenai) 4-10 (Fall 1:11)
