All three Idaho 2A teams won one game apiece in a district baseball tournament Monday, May 9 on the Maniacs’ field, but Orofino came out on top.
Grangeville defeated St. Maries but lost to Orofino, followed by Orofino losing to St. Maries.
Orofino came back to beat St. Maries and secure a spot in the championship game.
St. Maries 4, Orofino 3 (8)
OROFINO — A strong pitching performance from Drew Hanna was not enough to make up for 10 fielding errors as Orofino opened its district tournament campaign with an eight-inning defeat at the hands of St. Maries.
St. Maries 000 110 11—4 5 3
Orofino 010 200 00—3 5 10
Wyatt Holmes, T. Wicks (8) and D. Holder; Drew Hanna, Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo.
St. Maries hits — Dylan Larson 4, S. Hunter.
Orofino hits — Steven Bradbury (2B), Nick Drobish, Naranjo, Howell, Olive.
Orofino 5,
Grangeville 4 (9)
In its second extra-innings game of the day, Orofino pulled out a district tournament victory in the ninth inning against Grangeville and booked a place in the final game.
“Defensively and offensively we struggled today, but pitching in both games was good,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke told the Lewiston Tribune.
The Maniacs (13-5-1) outhit the Bulldogs 6-2, but committed five errors to one for Grangeville (9-15-1).
Orofino returned to its home field Tuesday to face either St. Maries or Grangeville in the district final.
Grangeville 000 002 110—4 2 1
Orofino 100 001 111—5 6 5
David Goicoa, Sam Lindsley (8), J. Branford (9) and Cody Klement; Louden Cochran, Dash Barlow (7) and Silas Naranjo.
Grangeville hits — Jared Lindsley and S. Lindsley.
Orofino hits — Easton Schneider, Emmett Lilly, Bodey Howell (2B), Barlow 2 (2B), Aiden Olive.
