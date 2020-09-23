Orofino Junior-Senior High School Maniacs are in the midst of Homecoming week! The students and staff are showing their Maniac pride during dress up days and lunchtime activities. The Maniacs play every evening, please come support them.
Homecoming Activities on Friday, Sept. 25
2:30 p.m. -- Maniac Tailgate! There will be games and fun in the parking lot! No food this year, but lots of fun to be had. Bring the family and come support our Maniacs! **Masks are highly recommended where social distancing cannot occur.
5 p.m. -- Maniac Homecoming Football Game vs Priest River. After the game, there will be outside music and fire pit fun in the parking lot for students.
Homecoming week
dress-up days
Wednesday Sept. 23 - What the Hick Wednesday
Thursday Sept. 24 - Spirit day!!
Class color Teacher/Staff - College gear
7th Grade- Purple, 8th Grade- Green, 9th Grade- Yellow, 10th Grade – Red, 11th Grade- White, and 12th Grade- Black.
Every team is playing so come cheer on your Maniacs at as many events as you can! We are also back in the green phase for COVID protocol safety and everyone can come... socially distancing and masks encouraged. See you there! Go Maniacs!!
