CRAIGMONT — Highland held Timberline to single-digit scoring in every quarter and took a Whitepine League Division II game on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Huskies were led by Acacia Randall’s 12 points.
PIERCE/WEIPPE
Gracie Warner 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 01-2 1, Kaylie Fallwell 0 0-0 0, Chasta Jared 3 1-2 8, Krystal Dahl 1 3-6 5, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 0-0 6, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-10 20.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1)
Taiylor Crea 1 0-2 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 4 4-10 12, Payton Crow 3 0-8 6, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-1 4, Tylar Crow 2 1-1 5, Hannah Miller 0 0-0 0, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-22 29.
Timberline 4 5 5 6—20
Highland 10 8 2 9—29
3-point goals — Jared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.